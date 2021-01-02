iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS) Trading 0.2% Higher

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 2,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.