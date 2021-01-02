IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.09. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.