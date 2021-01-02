Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,511 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

