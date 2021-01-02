Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.49. Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 14,595,543 shares.

The company has a market cap of £6.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.81.

About Ironveld Plc (IRON.L) (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

