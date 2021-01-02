Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 846,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,183. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.