Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 846,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,183. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

