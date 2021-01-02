iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS)’s stock price were up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. Approximately 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

