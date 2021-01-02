iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLC) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLC)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.57. 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.