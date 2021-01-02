iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (XMI.TO) (TSE:XMI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (XMI.TO) (TSE:XMI)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$35.72 and last traded at C$35.73. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.84.

