iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)’s stock price dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 578,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 968,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 478.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

