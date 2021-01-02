J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $136.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

