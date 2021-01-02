Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Shares Up 1.6%

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.69. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JDEPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.51.

