Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 21.80%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

