Jetcoin Price Up 31.2% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $193,927.14 and $392,732.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00296272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.01987027 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.