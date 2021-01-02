Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,337.65

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,337.65 and traded as high as $2,486.00. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $2,425.00, with a volume of 241,565 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,408.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,337.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 96.59%.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, for a total transaction of £427.68 ($558.77).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

