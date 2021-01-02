JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,265,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after buying an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 788.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,593 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,534,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $42.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

