JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.0% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,973,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 895,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 159,408 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.4% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 460,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,139 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $654.62 million, a PE ratio of -115.40 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDMO. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

