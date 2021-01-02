JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter.

RPV stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

