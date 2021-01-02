JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

