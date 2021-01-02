JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $191,000 Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after buying an additional 15,609,465 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after buying an additional 9,090,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 284,307 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.75 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $665.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

