JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Alico worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the third quarter worth $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alico by 44.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

