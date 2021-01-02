JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,311,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth $845,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 130,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $482.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at $779,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

