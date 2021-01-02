JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,578 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.43 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.74. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

