JUST (JST) Market Cap Hits $51.03 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $51.03 million and $45.13 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00126336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00177971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.00555437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00301485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00048584 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

