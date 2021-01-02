Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,461,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,216,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,253,200 shares in the company, valued at $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

