Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 1,461,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,216,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.
About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)
Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.
