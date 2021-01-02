KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,172. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,998,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,593,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 192,757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 821,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 279,812 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,078,713 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.