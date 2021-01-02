Kcash (KCASH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

