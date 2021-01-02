Keep Network (KEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.71 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Keep Network has a total market cap of $95.71 million and $967,734.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00028809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00125393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00545864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00150767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00295759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,365,919 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

