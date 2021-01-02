KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.15 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for about $86.48 or 0.00274775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $1.50 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00524770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00145817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00279705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018696 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003277 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

