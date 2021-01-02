Kellogg Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,684 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,405 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,536,644.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

