Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insider Sells $486,750.68 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68.

KFRC opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kforce by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.