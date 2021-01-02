Kinnari Patel Sells 16,761 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RCKT opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.