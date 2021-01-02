Kinnari Patel Sells 16,761 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RCKT opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.