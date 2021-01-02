Kuende Price Hits $0.0003 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $234,795.06 and $64.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00266534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $612.78 or 0.01906166 BTC.

About Kuende

KUE is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

