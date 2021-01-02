LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.36. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.