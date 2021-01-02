Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LANC opened at $183.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average of $169.26.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

