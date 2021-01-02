Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 970.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

