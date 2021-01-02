Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.18

Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 million and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.