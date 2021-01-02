LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE LCII opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $136.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $2,110,457. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.