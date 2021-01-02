Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. 411,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.