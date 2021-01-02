Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Leggett have underperformed the industry in the past three months, strategies to enhance business portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and strong demand in residential end markets are likely to benefit the company going forward. Notably, sales growth in ECS, U.S. and European Spring, Home Furniture, Fabric Converting, and Geo Components are encouraging. Also, the company stated to have enough liquidity to manage the ongoing crisis. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, challenges remain in Aerospace and Work Furniture, with weak demand expected in these end markets. Also, COVID-related supply chain and labor constraints remain potent headwinds.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of LEG opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

