LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Up 26.2%

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) traded up 26.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $10.56. 19,780,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,401% from the average session volume of 1,317,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on LC. BidaskClub downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,773 shares of company stock valued at $290,061 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in LendingClub by 487.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 152,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 126,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

