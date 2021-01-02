LikeCoin Market Cap Tops $10.82 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $57,984.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00264174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $607.58 or 0.01880147 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,561,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,009,493 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

