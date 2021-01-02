LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. LiquidApps has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $10,015.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001142 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,050,789,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,564,396 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

