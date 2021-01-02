Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post sales of $279.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $346.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $73.48 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.