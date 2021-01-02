LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $61.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 434,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,829 shares of company stock worth $22,871,195. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

