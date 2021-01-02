Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report $480.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.60 million. Lumentum reported sales of $457.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $306,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $594,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.