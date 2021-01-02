Magnum (MGM) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00508920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00269593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018383 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

