Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $9.64. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 599 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

