Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by 33.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

