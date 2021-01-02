MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.47

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $21.83. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 21,595 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.